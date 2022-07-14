(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Austrian oil and gas company OMV provided pipeline capacity to transport 40 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas to Austria, which is nearly half of the country's annual demand, CEO Alfred Stern said on Thursday.

"OMV has secured 40 TWh of additional European transport capacities to Austria for the coming gas year (October 1, 2022 - September 30, 2023). This corresponds to almost half of Austria's annual demand and covers OMV's delivery obligations in Austria. The transfer points for the natural gas are the nodes Oberkappel in Upper Austria (pipeline from Germany) and Arnoldstein in Carinthia (pipeline from Italy)," Stern said in the company's press release.

According to Stern, this is a "decisive milestone" in diversifying natural gas supplies, as it will allow Austria to deliver gas and purchased volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Austria to provide reliable supplies to consumers.

The CEO added that considerable progress was made with natural gas storage, as OMV's own storage facilities are already almost 80% full.

OMV is one of the largest energy companies in Central Europe. It is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in 17 countries, including countries of North Africa, Northwest Europe, the middle East, the Caspian region, Australia, and New Zealand.