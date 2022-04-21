Austria's largest energy company, OMV, told Sputnik on Thursday that it no longer imports and refines Russian oil at its European refineries

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Austria's largest energy company, OMV, told Sputnik on Thursday that it no longer imports and refines Russian oil at its European refineries.

OMV is the only importer of Russian oil and gas in Austria. The company said it stopped Russian oil imports in March.

"OMV does not refine Russian oil at its European refineries at the moment," the company said.

In early March, OMV stepped back from any further investments in Russia due to the military operation in Ukraine. In April, OMV chief executive Alfred Stern said Austria could not afford to embargo Russian gas.