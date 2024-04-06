Open Menu

Authorities Asked To De-seal Walton Tobacco Company For Employment Of 400 Workers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 workers

Arif Zia, the spokesperson of the company, asks the authorities concerned to immediately open the company to restore livelihood of hundreds of employees.

MIRPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Walton Tobacco Company said that illegally sealing of company before Eid left over 400 workers unemployed and demanded the Azad Kashmir government for action.

Addressing a press conference at Kashmir Press Club, Walton Tobacco Company’s spokesperson Arif Zia urged the authorities concerned to immediately open the company to restore livelihood of hundreds of employees.

The spokesperson was also accompanied by Muhammad Ali and Omar Ahmed on the occasion.

They informed the media that Walton Tobacco was the highest taxpayers in Kashmir, contributing Rs 240 million every month.

The company has been raided illegally, products seized, and were threatened with serious consequences by the authorities, they highlighted.

They were of the view that we were doing business and paying taxes for last 18 years.

The representatives of company said that law enforcement agencies were not taking action against illegal cigarette sales in the markets.

The alleged that the AJK government has orchestrated this drama to save its sinking boat, and shut down all offices.

"We will be forced to relocate businesses elsewhere if this trend continues," they said.

The company representatives explained that the trucks seized by the police on the highway from the excise check post were arrested; if they passed without invoices, they were offenders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Business Threatened Company Muhammad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market Post Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

32 minutes ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

50 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

50 minutes ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

51 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 hour ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

1 hour ago
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

1 hour ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

2 hours ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K p ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state

1 hour ago
 RPO pledges swift action on business community con ..

RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns

1 hour ago
 Ration distributed among transgender community at ..

Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center

1 hour ago
 Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League a ..

Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business