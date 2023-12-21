Authorities directed to remove obstacles in setting up industrial estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamer Abdullah has directed the concerned authorities to immediately remove the obstacles in the establishment of new small industrial estate in Abbottabad under the Small Industries Development board.

He further directed the local district administration, revenue, SIDB and other concerned departments to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard on emergency basis so that the work of demarcation of the said industrial can started as soon as possible.

He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting to review the issues faced in the construction work of the new industrial estate in Havelian Abbottabad at his office here Thursday. The meeting was attended by Managing Director SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy MD Nauman Fayyaz and relevant officers of Revenue Department.

In the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the project and informed about the illegal encroachment and some issues in the construction of this important industrial estate pertaining laying of electricity transmission line.

He was told that the government had acquired the land for the said project, but due to some obstacles, the demarcation work had not been started yet, for which immediate and effective measures were needed.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the officials of concerned departments that the project would be a major source of the development of the entire area and the survival of future generations.

APP/aqk