Authorities set Sugar retail price Rs 88.24 per kg

The Controller-General of Prices and Supplies have also sought performance report regarding price of sugar from their respective areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) The federal industries ministry on Friday set the retail prices of sugar at Rs88.24 per kilogram.

New price included all the taxes and costs, a notification issued by the relevant ministry read.

A local private tv also confirmed the development.

The controller-general of prices and supplies also wrote a letter to the federal and provincial administrations and sought performance reports regarding the prices.

The new price would remain effective until Nov 15, 2021. Sugar was in the list of essential commodities this decision is made in the public interest. It stated that the sugar mills failed to voluntarily bring down the prices of sugar.

The prices went up to Rs100 from earlier Rs 90.

It said that the ex-mill prices were shown to be Rs88.24 according to the Federal board of Revenue data, pointing out that this price included profit margin as well based on the six months’ data.