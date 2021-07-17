UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Set Sugar Retail Price Rs 88.24 Per Kg

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:37 AM

Authorities set Sugar retail price Rs 88.24 per kg

The Controller-General of Prices and Supplies have also sought performance report regarding price of sugar from their respective areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) The federal industries ministry on Friday set the retail prices of sugar at Rs88.24 per kilogram.
New price included all the taxes and costs, a notification issued by the relevant ministry read.

A local private tv also confirmed the development.

The controller-general of prices and supplies also wrote a letter to the federal and provincial administrations and sought performance reports regarding the prices.

The new price would remain effective until Nov 15, 2021. Sugar was in the list of essential commodities this decision is made in the public interest. It stated that the sugar mills failed to voluntarily bring down the prices of sugar.

The prices went up to Rs100 from earlier Rs 90.

It said that the ex-mill prices were shown to be Rs88.24 according to the Federal board of Revenue data, pointing out that this price included profit margin as well based on the six months’ data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price FBR TV All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

18 minutes ago

TECNO brings massive discounts for fans with “Ba ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan secures much needed victory against Engla ..

37 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.