Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Auto parts and accessories' exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 24.70 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, auto parts and accessories worth US$ 5,104,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 4,093,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of transport equipment increased by 9.

53 percent, worth US$ 1,781,000 as compared to exports of US$ 1,626 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, other electrical machinery exports also increased by 41.23 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal year were US$ 7,474,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 5,292,000.

During the period under review, other machinery exports increased by 31.33 percent, worth US$ 15,833,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 12,056 during the same period of last year.