Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up in QAP Sheikhupura: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired a meeting to review performance of PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company), progress on ongoing schemes and implementation strategy of new schemes.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi gave a detailed briefing on the progress, issues and future strategy of the institution.

The Provincial Minister said that Auto Parts Technology Park would be set up on nine acres of land in Quaid-e-Azam business Park Sheikhupura. The technology park would have product designing, training centre, parts manufacturing unit, testing and other facilities.

He said the Punjab government had paved the way for the industrial revolution by setting up new industrial zones in the province.

Colonization of industrial estates could accelerate economic growth, so PIEDMC should focus on colonization of industrial zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Sundar Industrial Estate was being expanded to facilitate the industrialists and increase investment.

The provincial minister directed that the land acquisition model for the extended project should be made in consultation and PC-I of new schemes would be completed by July 15, 2021.

The security of Chinese and other foreign investors should also be further improved, he said. Instructing to start development work in Chunnian Aqua Business Park, the minister said that Bahawalpur industrial estate would be inaugurated after Eid. Sundar-Raiwind and Manga-Raiwind Roads would be widened to improve traffic flow in Sundar-Industrial-Estates.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that development work in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura would be completed by December 31, 2022 and Rs.2950 million would be spent on development work in the industrial zone in the new financial year.

Secretary Industry Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab board of Investment & Trade Dr. Arfa Iqbal, Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal, CEO PIEDMC and other concerned officers attended the meeting.