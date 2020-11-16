Auto production in Turkey exceeds 1M in January-October

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, surpassed 1 million in this January-October period, a sectoral report revealed on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, surpassed 1 million in this January-October period, a sectoral report revealed on Monday.

The Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said the 10-month figure was down 16% compared to the same period last year.

The country's automobile production also slipped 15% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year.

The sector was smashed by the coronavirus outbreak, OSD head Haydar Yenigun said, adding: "Even if there are adverse effects [of coronavirus] for our industry in the short term, we do not expect any negative effects in the medium and long term.

" The overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded 78% compared to the same period last year, reaching 605,390 from January to October.

Automotive industry exports narrowed 21% on a Dollar basis to $20.4 billion in the first 10 months, compared to last year.

The export value of the automobile sector slipped by 24% year-on-year to $7.3 billion, the report added. The sector exported 720,208 units during the 10-month period.

In October, auto production posted an annual rise of 14% to 150,746.