UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auto Revolution Depends On Success Of EV Policy: LCCI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Auto revolution depends on success of EV Policy: LCCI

An auto revolution is knocking at the doors as the government has already approved Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2020-2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An auto revolution is knocking at the doors as the government has already approved Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2020-2025.

However, to achieve the desired goals, its implementation in letter and spirit is a must, believes Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said that Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025 would resolve the issues of high import bill, cost of transportation, drastically rising pollution and various other issues. He said it was a very good sign that the government was serious for the technological advancement of the country and had already approved five-year Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025. He said that under the policy, a target had been set to have a 30 per cent and 90 per cent share in passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.

Pakistan would overcome two more major economic and social issues by promoting use of plug-in electric vehicles. First, a major cut in oil import bill and second reduction in emission that was a major cause of air pollution and smog, he remarked and added that electric vehicles would provide more than just individual benefits to the country.

He said that Pakistan had a heavy oil import bill of averaged $ 13 billion annually. It was a major reason of trade deficit and had always been a source of discontent and disequilibrium for economic stability and growth.

He said that climate change had also become a biggest challenge for Pakistan. Fossil fuel operated vehicles were adding to the dreadful environmental conditions.

The LCCI President said that Electric Vehicles would help Pakistan have a great diversity of fuel choice for transportation and country would be witnessing a definite cut in oil import bill. He said that implementation of "Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025" in true sense of words would also reduce the threat of jumps in oil prices in the international market and supply disruption as country has witnessed in past.

The LCCI President added that the policy had a phased transition of the automobile industry and would be covering two and three wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles. He hoped that the policy would be covering more during the time to come.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that electric vehicle industry in United States had given a new direction to the auto industry and this experience can be fruitful more than expectations in Pakistan also.

The LCCI President urged the government to disseminate information about aims and objective of the "Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025" that would not only create awareness amongst the masses but also pave way for domestic and foreign investment in this sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Oil Vehicles Vehicle United States Market Media Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

27 minutes ago

7 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

IGP Balochistan dismisses DSP legal Ashraf Ali fro ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 drug peddlers,gutka,charas,liquor ..

3 minutes ago

China's Manned Spacecraft Moved to Launch Site Ahe ..

3 minutes ago

Study Finds Higher Risks of Blood Clots in COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.