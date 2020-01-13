UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auto Sale Falls 38% In December

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

Auto sale falls 38% in December

The sale of cars in December 2019 fell sharply to 9,987 units compared to the sale of 16,141 units in same month of the preceding year, showing a decline of 38.12 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in December 2019 fell sharply to 9,987 units compared to the sale of 16,141 units in same month of the preceding year, showing a decline of 38.12 percent.

During first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, the auto sale also fell sharply by 43.19 percent from 104,038 units in the period July-December (2018-19) to 49,110 units in first six months of current fiscal year, a data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Monday said.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) fell to 884 units in December this year from 1,989 units in December last year.

In total during first six months of current fiscal year, the sale of Honda cars went down to 6,919 units from 21,784 units in July-December (2018-19), showing a decline of 68.

34%.

Likewise Toyota Corolla registered a decrease of 50 percent as it went down from 4,179 units in the corresponding month of last year to 2,085 units in same month of 2019.

During the period July-December 19-20, the sale of Toyota Corrola cars declined to 11,792 units against sale of 27,950 units in same period last year, showing a decline of 58 percent.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus also declined by 38 percent to 6,609 units in July-December this year as compared to 10,757 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki WagonR's sale plummeted to 4,546 units from 16,081 units in the period under review showing a decline of 71.73 percent.

Sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto stood at 3,700 units in December while the number of sale during the preceding month (November 2019) was 2,967 units.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Honda Same November December 2019 From Suzuki Toyota

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

56 minutes ago

Court to indict Gillani on Jan 30, in NAB referenc ..

49 seconds ago

3 dacoits arrested after 2 police encounters in Fa ..

54 seconds ago

Taiwanese Leader Could Face Pressure to Alter Stat ..

57 seconds ago

Erdogan Says Moscow Talks on Libya Going Positivel ..

6 minutes ago

Govt provides consular access to 13,966 imprisoned ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.