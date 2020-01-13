Auto sale falls 38% in December

The sale of cars in December 2019 fell sharply to 9,987 units compared to the sale of 16,141 units in same month of the preceding year, showing a decline of 38.12 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in December 2019 fell sharply to 9,987 units compared to the sale of 16,141 units in same month of the preceding year, showing a decline of 38.12 percent.

During first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, the auto sale also fell sharply by 43.19 percent from 104,038 units in the period July-December (2018-19) to 49,110 units in first six months of current fiscal year, a data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Monday said.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) fell to 884 units in December this year from 1,989 units in December last year.

In total during first six months of current fiscal year, the sale of Honda cars went down to 6,919 units from 21,784 units in July-December (2018-19), showing a decline of 68.

34%.

Likewise Toyota Corolla registered a decrease of 50 percent as it went down from 4,179 units in the corresponding month of last year to 2,085 units in same month of 2019.

During the period July-December 19-20, the sale of Toyota Corrola cars declined to 11,792 units against sale of 27,950 units in same period last year, showing a decline of 58 percent.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus also declined by 38 percent to 6,609 units in July-December this year as compared to 10,757 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki WagonR's sale plummeted to 4,546 units from 16,081 units in the period under review showing a decline of 71.73 percent.

Sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto stood at 3,700 units in December while the number of sale during the preceding month (November 2019) was 2,967 units.