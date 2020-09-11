Auto sale up 8 % in December

The sale of cars in August 2020 increased to 9,885 units compared to the sale of 9,126 units in same month of the preceding year, showing an increase of 8.31 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The sale of cars in August 2020 increased to 9,885 units compared to the sale of 9,126 units in same month of the preceding year, showing an increase of 8.31 percent.

During first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year, the auto sale witnessed a minor decline as it fell to 20,008 units against 20,094 units in July-August (2019-20), a latest data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) sharply increased by 64 percent to 4,190 units in two months of current year from 2,558 units in the corresponding period last year.

The sale of Toyota Corolla, however, registered a decrease of 49.8 percent as it went down from 1,727 units in the corresponding month of last year to 867 units in same month of 2020.

During the period July-August 2020-21, the sale of Toyota Corrola cars declined to 2,395 units against sale of 3,708 units in same period last year, showing a decline of 35.4 percent.

The newly launched Toyota Yaris witnessed a sale of 3,588 units in two months of the current year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus also declined by 0.8 percent to 2,477 units in July-August this year as compared to 2,497 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki WagonR's sale also edged down to 1,299 units from 1,488 units in the period under review showing a decline of 12.7 percent.

Sale of Suzuki Alto plummeted to 4,547 units in first two months of current year compared to the sale of 8,019 units in same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 43.3 percent.