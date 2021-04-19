UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auto Shanghai 2021 Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

Auto Shanghai 2021 kicks off

The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Monday

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The 19th International automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Monday.

Slated for April 19 to 28, Auto Shanghai 2021 is the first of the world's biggest auto shows to run normally amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

According to the organizer, 1,000 enterprises from all over the world have registered to participate in the auto show, which boasts a total exhibition area of 360,000 square meters with 12 indoor exhibition halls.

On the agenda, April 19 and 20 are designated as media days, while April 21 to 23 are reserved for professionals in the industry. Members of the public will have access to the show from April 24 to 28.

As part of ongoing anti-epidemic measures, tickets for this year's show are electronic, and visitors are required to check in with a valid ID and show a health QR code which can display individual COVID-19 test results, vaccination records and data on travel to medium- or high-risk regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Shanghai April Media All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

7 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Medi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, 68 new infections in last ..

3 minutes ago

Xi visits Tsinghua University ahead of its 110th a ..

3 minutes ago

Notices served to respondents in IHC attack case

3 minutes ago

Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.