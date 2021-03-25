UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Automakers Say 2020 Production Plunged In 'worst Crisis Ever'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

Automakers say 2020 production plunged in 'worst crisis ever'

Global production of automobiles tumbled by 16 percent last year to a level last seen in 2010 as the industry was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, an international carmaker association said Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Global production of automobiles tumbled by 16 percent last year to a level last seen in 2010 as the industry was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, an international carmaker association said Thursday.

With a drop to less than 78 million units sold, the auto sector faced "its worst crisis ever," the president of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Fu Bingfeng, said in a statement.

A breakdown of the organisation's data showed that in Europe, the drop in output was 21 percent, while in North America it fell by 20 percent and in South America by 30 percent.

In Asia however, which accounts for half of all vehicles produced worldwide, the decline was more modest, at 10 percent.

Chinese production "which was hit hard in 2020's first months, recovered very quickly; all in all, the Chinese reduction in production has been limited to only two percent," the OICA statement noted.

The full-year figure was "equivalent to 2010's sales levels," it added while Fu said: "The 2020 results wipes off all the growth made over the last 10 years."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe China Vehicles Vehicle 2020 All Industry Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DPOs of region ensure strict enforcement of COVID- ..

46 seconds ago

District administration retrieved 1053 acre govt l ..

47 seconds ago

Ex-Kazakh President's Grandson Died in UK in 2020 ..

49 seconds ago

Morocco Security Services Seize Extremists Prepari ..

52 seconds ago

170km long Jeep race course ready for challenge: C ..

5 minutes ago

48 shopkeepers arrested, shops sealed over SOPs vi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.