Automated forklifts elevate firms' profit hopes

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A forklift winds its way through the cavernous warehouse in search of a pallet, which it then ferries to a truck, crossing along its way other forklifts and then the driver ... oh wait, there is no driver.

Amid social angst about computers and robots taking people's jobs "AGVs", or automated guided vehicles, represent a shift of new tech from factory production lines into the wider economy.

The pallet is a humble but essential element of the modern economy, a wooden platform that allows all sorts of goods to be easily transported around factories, warehouses and stores by hand-pulled jacks or motorised forklifts.

But their biggest advantage, standardisation, also makes them ripe for for automation.

Cost reduction is the obvious goal for the C-suite when it comes to automatisation, but it's not the only one.

Online commerce puts a premium on rapid delivery, and many logistics operations aim to run round the clock -- but that only works if they can find the staff which, in some countries like the United States where the labour market is tight, can be difficult.

That's where AGVs come in.

Jean-Luc Thome, head of BA Systemes, a medium-sized French firm that makes AGVs, puts the growth rate at between 15 to 20 percent per year.

His is one of many smaller firms that are using automation to gain a foothold in the forklift market estimated to be worth more than $16 billion per year, and which already has the attention of major players like Japan's Toyota and Germany's Jungheinrich.

Other firms take a different strategy: Offering companies the possibility of converting their existing forklifts at a lower cost than buying a new automated one.

That's the tack taken by Balyo, which is based in the Paris region.

With kits to automatise forklifts for three popular brands it has seen revenue jump from 1 million Euros ($1.1 million) to 23 million euros over the past five years.

Earlier this year it scored a breakthrough when Amazon signed a seven-year deal under which it could buy 300 million euros of Baylo equipment and take a stake of up to 29 percent.