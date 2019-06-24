UrduPoint.com
Automated System For 'Sales Tax 'registration To Be Effective From July 1

Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:48 PM

Automated System for 'Sales Tax 'registration to be effective from July 1

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had announced that the automated system for sales tax registration would be effective from July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had announced that the automated system for sales tax registration would be effective from July 1, 2019.

The following procedure was proposed and the same shall replace the one as prescribed in sub-rules (2) to (8) of rule 5 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, said a press release issued by FBR here on Monday.

The applicant having National Tax Number (NTN) /income tax registration, using his login credentials, upload following information and documents, including Bank account certificate issued by the bank in the name of the business, Registration / consumer number with the gas and electricity supplier.

Particulars of all branches in case of multiple branches at various locations, GPS-tagged photographs of the business premises and in case of manufacturer, also the GPS-tagged photographs of machinery and industrial electricity or gas meter installed, it added.

On furnishing above documents, the system shall register the applicant for sales tax.

�After registration, the applicant or his authorized person shall visit e-Sahulat Centre of NADRA within a month for bio-metric verification, it added.

In case of failure to visit or failure of verification, the registered person's name shall be taken off the sales tax Active Taxpayer List.

In case of manufacturer, the Board may require post verification through field offices or a third party authorized by the Board.

In case, the field office, during scrutiny after the registration, finds that any document provided was non-genuine / fake / wrong, it might request through the system, to provide the missing document, in fifteen days, failing which the registered person shall be taken off from the sales Active Taxpayer List.

