Automobile Sale Rises 29.57% In January 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Sale of cars in the country increased by 29.57 per cent in January 2024 compared to same month of the preceding year, a data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Wednesday.

Sale of cars rose to 7,802 units in January 2024 compared to 6,021 units during same month of previous year.

Sale of cars during first seven months (Jul-Jan) however decreased by 48.66 per cent when compared to the sale during same period of the year 2022-23.

According to the data, as many as 38,464 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 74,933 units in the same period of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 5,145 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-January 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 10,526 units during July-January 2022-23.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 46.15 per cent as it went down to 7,422 units from 13,784 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 63.58 per cent as its sales went down to 2,782 units from 7,640 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 2,181 units during the first seven months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 5,686 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,149 units from 4,440 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 40.74 per cent from 27,658 units to 16,388 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,314 units as opposed to sales of 2,992 units in the same month of last year.

