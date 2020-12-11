Automobile sale rises 40% in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sale of cars in the country increased by 40 per cent in November compared to same month of the preceding year.

Sale of cars rose to 11,914 units in November compared to 8,524 units during same period of previous year.

Sale of cars during first five months (Jul-Nov) also increased by 13.58 per cent when compared with the sale during same period of the year 2019-20.

According to data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Friday, as many as 55,779 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 49,107 units in same period of last year.

The breakup figures show that 2,088 units of Honda civic and city were sold during November this year as compared to the sale of 1,074 units last year, thus showing a jump of 94 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale however witnessed negative growth of 21.54 per cent as it went down to 1,704 units in the corresponding month from 2,172 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift also witnessed a negative growth of 38 per cent as its sale fell to 114 units from 184 units in November 2019.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed a decline as its sale plunged to 2,338 units in November from 3,058 units last month.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus rose to 1,517 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 914 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 881 units from 641 units in November last year.

Suzuki Alto however witnessed a decline as it went down from 2,967 units in November 2019 to 2,723 units in same month of current year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes witnessed a rise of 13.32 percent as it rose to 168,198 units in November compared to sale of 148,426 units in same month of last year.