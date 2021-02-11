UrduPoint.com
Automobile Sale Rises 44% In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

Sale of cars in the country increased by 44 per cent in January compared to same month of the preceding year, a data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Thursday

Sale of cars rose to 14,543 units in January compared to 10,095 units during same period of previous year.

Sale of cars during first seven months (Jul-Jan) also increased by 18 per cent when compared with the sale during same period of the year 2019-20.

According to the data, as many as 81,569 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to 69,189 units in same period of last year.

The breakup figures show that 2,063 units of Honda civic and city were sold during January this year as compared to the sale of 1,878 units last year, thus showing a jump of 9.85 percent.

Toyota Corolla cars' sale however witnessed negative growth of 55.7 per cent as it went down to 1,525 units in the corresponding month from 3,445 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift's sale made a jump of 152 percent as its sale increased to 364 units from 144 units in January 2020.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed an increase of 107 percent as its sale jumps from 1,440 units in December 2020 to 2,992 units in January 2021.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,470 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 1,701 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 1,316 units from 567 units in January last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a decrease as it went up from 2,360 units in January 2020 to 4,813 units in same month of current year.

Meanwhile, sale of motorbikes witnessed a rise of 14 percent as it rose to 162,564 units in January compared to sale of 142,445 units in same month of last year.

