Avail ADS before it is late: Govt economic team advises people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The economic team of the government Thursday reiterated that Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS) was the best opportunity for citizens of Pakistan to declare their undeclared assets by June 30 before Benami law comes into force.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, State Minister for Revenue, Hammad Azhar, Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi, Thursday replied various questions by people from different walks of life, during ptv's exclusive programme, to motivate people towards documentation and remove their apprehensions about the scheme.

The Advisor said that the aim of the Asset Declaration Scheme was to motivate people to document their assets.

He was of the view that it was imprudent to remain in continuous tension for saving a meager amount required to whiten the undeclared assets.

He said that enhancing tax collection was imperative to carry forward the development work in the country and deplored that Pakistan was having lowed tax to GDP ratio in the region.

The Advisor clarified that whosoever earns outside and pays taxes there, his/her money is already whiten and need not to avail ADS.

However, any Pakistan who earns here and makes assets outside the country, would have to whiten the money.

He clarified that remittances was legal money and need not to be whiten through ADS. However, he added that the money should be transacted through banking channels to have money trail.

