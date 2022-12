(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The average annual price for gas futures in Europe this year amounted to $1,260.8 per thousand cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

The last day of trading in 2022 ended with the gas futures going up by 2.7% year-on-year, up to $844.3 per thousand cubic meters.