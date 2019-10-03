Average inflation rates increases by 10.08% in country: SBP

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Wednesday said average inflation rates in the country were increased by 10.08% over July-September (2018-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Wednesday said average inflation rates in the country were increased by 10.08% over July-September (2018-19).

Analysis of Consumer Price Index (CPI) Base Year (2015-16) reveled in analysis of Consumer Price Index (CPI) National with base year (2015-16) for the period July-September (2019-20) increased by more than 10 Percent over July-September (2018-19), a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) press release said.

The Urban CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 10.30% while Rural CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 9.74%.

The released said that CPI with old base year (2007-08) recorded an increase of 11.51%.

Top few commodities which varied from previous year average i.e. Jul- Sep, 2018-19 are given below: SBP data analysis said that inflation in Urban centers increased in gas charges by (114.64%), Onions (75.20%), Pulse Moong (46.18%), chicken (44.55%), Cigarettes (37.94%), Sugar (34.17%) and Gur (31.95).

While inflation decreased in Tomatoes (20.78%), Liquid Hydrocarbons (LPG) (11.30%), Eggs (4.22%), and Electricity Charges (3.18%).

In rural areas of the country inflation increased in Onions (77.72%), Pulse Moong (48.58%), Gur (39.33%), Sugar (35.73%) and Chicken (32.11%).

And Inflation decreased in rural areas in Tomatoes (22.46%), Eggs (7.09%) and Electricity Charges (4.14%).

The data analysis said Year on year(Y.O.Y) bases September, 2019 over September, 2018 CPI National with base year (2015-16) for the month of September, 2019 increased by 11.37% over September, 2018.

The Urban CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 11.56% while Rural CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 11.10%. (Details are in the Monthly Review).

CPI with old base year (2007-08) recorded an increase of 12.55% The Urban CPI covers 35 cities and 356 consumer items, release said.

The Rural CPI covers 27 Rural Centers and 244 consumer items.

In the new base year (2015-16) National CPI for 12 major groups is also computed by taking weighted average of Urban CPI and rural CPI.

While Month on Month (M.O.M) bases September, 2019 over August, 2019 CPI National with base year (2015-16) for the month of September, 2019 increased by 0.77% over August, 2019.

The Urban CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 0.75% while rural CPI with base year (2015-16) recorded an increase of 0.79%.

CPI with old base year (2007-08) recorded an increase of 0.75%.

Top few commodities which varied from previous month i August, 2019 were in Urban increased including Fresh vegetables(15.78%), Onions(10.86%), Tea(8.15%), Milk products(4.74%), Wheat flour (3.22%), Potatoes(3.16%), Milk fresh (2.83%), Wheat(1.92%), Doctor (MBBS) clinic fee(1.79%), Pulse gram(1.41%), Vegetable ghee(1.3%), Gur(1.16%) and Pulse masoor(1.11%).

While commodities ecreased in urdan centres are Tomatoes (5.84%), Fresh fruits(5.6%), Chicken (4.42%), Motor fuel(3.23%), Eggs (2.36%) and Liquefied Hydrocarbons(0.76%) In rural areas Increased observed in Fresh Vegetables(16.29%), Onions(10.77%), Tea(6.4%), Gur(2.83%), Wheat Flour(2.72%), Wheat(2.15%), Milk fresh(1.9%), Vegetable ghee(1.88%), Mustard oil(1.77%), Pulse Gram(1.28%) and Meat(1.13%).

Decreased shown in Fresh fruits (8.92%), Tomatoes (7.2%), Motor Fuels (3.56%), Pulse Mash (2.21%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (1.92%) and Eggs(1.23%).

Data said the top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e.

September, 2018 ,which are increased in Urban centres including Gas charges(114.64%), Onions(108.71%), Chicken (79.39%), Pulse moong (46.77%), Cigarettes (37.97%), Sugar(36.93%), Potatoes(36.32%), Pulse mash(29.6%), Fresh vegetables(27.77%), Motor fuel(21.98%), Cooking oil(20.3%), Construction input items(18.96%), Vegetable ghee(18.33%), Doctor (MBBS) clinic fee(15.84%), Tea(16.38%), Pulse masoor(13.42%), Meat(12.65%), Wheat flour (12.27%) and Transport services(11.48%).

Decreased in Tomatoes (15.06%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (LPG)(21.10%), and Electricity charges (1.19%).

In rural areas increased observed in Onions(102.31%), Chicken(63.47%), Pulse Moong(48.54%), Gur(38.32%), Sugar(38.25%), Potatoes(34.08%), Cigarettes(32.81%), Pulse Mash(26.11%), Motor Fuels(21.47%)Cooking oil(21.23%), Fresh Vegetables(20.09%), Doctor Clinic Fee & Vegetable ghee(17.1% each), Tea(15.24%), Wheat Flour(12.85%), Pulse Masoor(12.77%), Meat(11.58%), Pulse Gram(11.06%), Fresh fruits(10.74%) and Wheat(10.31%)Decreased shown in Tomatoes (18.37%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (14.07%) Gram Whole (2.25%) and Electricity Charges (1.19%).