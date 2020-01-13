Average Mongolian consumes 22.8 liters of soft drinks per year

The average per capita consumption of soft drinks in Mongolia is 22.8 liters per year, local media reported Monday, citing Mongolia's National Center for Public Health (NCPH)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The average per capita consumption of soft drinks in Mongolia is 22.8 liters per year, local media reported Monday, citing Mongolia's National Center for Public Health (NCPH).

"The consumption of carbonated soft drinks is high in Mongolia, especially among children. According to a survey, one Mongolian person consumes an average of 22.8 liters of catrbonated soft drinks per year," Surenjav Unursaikhan, a senior NCPH official, said at a national discussion held under the theme "Consumption of Soft Drinks -- Its Impacts to Health.

""Drinking soft drinks causes many health complications including tooth decay, diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis. Particularly, tooth decay has become one of the most prevalent chronic diseases among Mongolian children," the official said, adding that this is "largely related to the high consumption of soft drinks."According to the country's Ministry of Health, 80-90 percent of Mongolian children aged from two to 12 suffer from dental decay.