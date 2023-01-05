Average Price of Russian Oil Urals in 2022 Grows 10.3% Year-on-Year - Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The average price of Russia's main export oil brand Urals in 2022 increased by 10.3% compared with 2021, amounting to $76.09 per barrel, but dropped by 30.6% in December 2022 year-on-year to $50.47 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price of the Urals crude oil in January-December 2022 stood at $76.

09 per barrel, and in January-December 2021 it was $69 per barrel," the finance ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry also said that the average price of the Urals crude oil in December 2022 was estimated at $50.47 per barrel, dropping by 30.6%, comparing to $72.71 per barrel in December 2021.

It added that the average price of Urals in December fell below the $60 price cap on Russian oil, which had been set by Western countries on December 5.