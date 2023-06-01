Average Price of Urals Russian Oil Amounted to $53.34 Per Barrel in May - Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The average price of Russian oil brand Urals amounted to $53.34 per barrel in May, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $75.52 per barrel, bringing the Russian oil's discount to $22.18 per barrel, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price of Urals oil in May 2023 was $53.34 per barrel, which is 1.48 times lower than in May 2022 ($78.81 per barrel). North Sea Dated oil price in May 2023 amounted to $75.52," the ministry said on Telegram.

In April, Urals cost $58.63 per barrel, which means it depreciated by 9% in May.