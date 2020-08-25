UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aveva Buys OSIsoft For $5bn As Virus Fuels Software Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:23 PM

Aveva buys OSIsoft for $5bn as virus fuels software demand

British industrial software group Aveva on Tuesday announced it had agreed to buy US rival OSIsoft for $5 billion, as clients rush to digitalise their operations during the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :British industrial software group Aveva on Tuesday announced it had agreed to buy US rival OSIsoft for $5 billion, as clients rush to digitalise their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Aveva pointed to strong growth this year at OSIsoft, "as the imperative for digital transformation has continued through the COVID-19 crisis".

Aveva said it was "capitalising on the technological megatrends that are driving digital transformation of the industrial world as efficiency, flexibility, sustainability and resilience become increasingly urgent requirements for customers".

Part of French group Schneider Electric, Aveva said the purchase would allow the British company "to accelerate the market adoption and expansion of OSIsoft Cloud Services and other cloud-based offerings".

Demand for Aveva's software meanwhile has been "robust, due to its ability to drive efficiency, flexibility and sustainability for customers across a wide range of industries, with particularly good demand for Cloud solutions", the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Buy Market Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion o ..

58 seconds ago

European stock markets extend gains at open

59 seconds ago

Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.19 a barrel M ..

17 minutes ago

Man killed over property dispute

18 minutes ago

Power supply through 88 feeders remains suspended ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.