Aviation Minister Visits IIAP To Assess Damage Caused By Rains

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Aviation Minister visits IIAP to assess damage caused by rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, accompanied by senior officers of the Aviation Division, on Monday visited Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) and assessed the damage caused by recent rains.

He was briefed by the Project Director and Additional Director responsible for maintenance of the IIAP building, which suffered damage during the rain, occurred in early hours of August 14, an Aviation Division news release said.

The minister was apprised that rooftop of the terminal building was made of ABR sheet which had total length of 4,000 meters of water channels.

"The rooftop drainage system has the capacity to safely dispose of the rain water upto 150 mm per hour.

The rain water is disposed of through a modern/advanced siphonic drainage system, which sucks the water from the rain channels at a high speed before its disposal." He was informed that apparently one of the siphonic pumps had developed some fault which flooded a rain-channel from where water fell on the Level-3 in international and domestic departure areas.

"The excess water caused the drop of a large number of false ceiling pieces."Regarding minor seepage in the roof of the concourse area, the Aviation Minister directed the officers concerned to immediately rectify the problem.

Ghulam Sarwar also directed the Project Director and IIAP Manager to immediately submit their report along with available options for rectifying the problem.

