Aviation Needs Confidence To Take Off Again: Industry Chief

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:43 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has dealt airlines an unprecedented blow -- to get back in business they will have to reinstill confidence in travellers and avoid a patchwork of restrictions, says the head of the industry's trade association.

As nations around the world snapped their borders shut and ordered people to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, airline traffic was brought to a near-total halt.

"We've never seen anything like this," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association which represents some 290 airlines.

Airlines have parked between 80 and 90 percent of their aircraft, some 4.

5 million flights have been cancelled and an estimated $314 billion in revenues will be lost this year.

"There is no precedent for a crisis of this level," he told AFP in an interview.

But some airlines have announced plans to begin to increase flights in the coming weeks as restrictions are eased and nations open their borders.

"One of the keys to restarting travel is a robust process of checking passengers," said de Juniac, adding that this would reinstill confidence and help to convince governments to lift border closures.

