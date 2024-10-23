Awais Leghari Meets Administrator Of Chinese National Energy Administration
On the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, Federal Minister of Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari held a meeting with Administrator of the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) Mr Zhang Jianhua here on Wednesday
The Minister conveyed heartfelt felicitations on the successful holding of the Conference, said a press release.
Emphasizing the important role of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership (BREP) as a global catalyst for energy cooperation, security, and sustainable development, he underlined that the BREP is not only a testament to China’s effective diplomacy but also a beacon of its global leadership in energy security.
During the meeting, Awais Leghari recalled the historic visit of premier Li Qiang to Pakistan, during which both sides expressed their strong resolve of working together for the development of an “upgraded version” of CPEC.
The Minister expressed his deep appreciation to the NEA for its its continued cooperation to address our energy shortages in Pakistan, at a time when the country was facing worst power outages in its history.
He recalled that since 2013, both sides have commissioned 15 energy projects that have added more than 8,000 MW of electricity to our national grid.
With the launch of second phase of CPEC, both the leaders expressed their strong desire to deepen and strengthen their energy cooperation, including modernization of power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Pakistan.
The Minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of two Chinese engineers in a tragic incident in Karachi on October 6, 2024.
He expressed that the Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting Chinese nationals, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to enhancing security measures and ensuring the safety of all Chinese personnel in the country.
The Minister also extended a cordial invitation to Administrator Zhang to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an early date.
