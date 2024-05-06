Awareness Session On FTO Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Federal Tax Ombudsman in collaboration with Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold awareness session on the working of the FTO on May 07 at Lahore Chamber
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman in collaboration with Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold awareness session on the working of the FTO on May 07 at Lahore Chamber.
The FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis said on Monday that main objective of session is to discuss the complaint registration process and working of FTO office.
He said that he has lined up this event at 2.30 pm on the special direction of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for promoting and strengthening the liaison with business community for help addressing their genuine tax related grievances on top priority.
He said that Advisors to FTO Ms Adila Rehman, Khalid Javed and Dr Ahmad Shahab will brief the participants and respond to their questions during the session.
All members of industry will participate and share their views for further improvement.
Recent Stories
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024
Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..
LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'
More Stories From Business
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service First Open Loop Transit ..35 minutes ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts35 minutes ago
-
KSA, Pakistan economic partners, share common vision: Al Mubarakon19 minutes ago
-
China's warehouse storage sector logs robust rebound in March19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's progress on tobacco taxation still falls short of WHO guidelines2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan discuss bilateral cooperation in industry, food security3 hours ago
-
SECP approves PIA’s scheme of arrangement3 hours ago
-
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,500 per tola to Rs 240,5003 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 862 points3 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts3 hours ago