Open Menu

Awareness Session On FTO Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Awareness session on FTO tomorrow

Federal Tax Ombudsman in collaboration with Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold awareness session on the working of the FTO on May 07 at Lahore Chamber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman in collaboration with Steel Melters and Re-Rolling Association and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold awareness session on the working of the FTO on May 07 at Lahore Chamber.

The FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis said on Monday that main objective of session is to discuss the complaint registration process and working of FTO office.

He said that he has lined up this event at 2.30 pm on the special direction of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for promoting and strengthening the liaison with business community for help addressing their genuine tax related grievances on top priority.

He said that Advisors to FTO Ms Adila Rehman, Khalid Javed and Dr Ahmad Shahab will brief the participants and respond to their questions during the session.

All members of industry will participate and share their views for further improvement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Chamber May Event Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear a ..

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

8 seconds ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

16 minutes ago
 DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

17 minutes ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

17 minutes ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

21 minutes ago
Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

21 minutes ago
 LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

21 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

21 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

35 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

35 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business