Awareness Session On Opportunities For Growing Companies Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized an awareness session on “Opportunities to Raise Funds & Capital for Prospective and Growing Companies” here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized an awareness session on “Opportunities to Raise Funds & Capital for Prospective and Growing Companies” here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.
Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz presided over the Awareness Session while CEO and MD Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Directors Ahmed Chinoy,Javed Qureshi and GM Raeda Latif also spoke.
Zaki Aijaz said that this awareness session aims to inform the trade bodies about the Pakistan Stock Exchange and encourage them to be listed. He said that through this awareness session, the issues of capital and liquidity are being highlighted.
He said there is a misconception that SMEs cannot be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said the companies should be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange as it will benefit them.
CEO & MD Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Directors Ahmed Chinoy and Javed Qureshi said that psx has taken various initiatives and people are being informed about its benefits through a door-to-door campaign. He said they are providing awareness about listing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, investment, and other matters.
He said that this is the best forum for investors. Ahmed Chinoy said they have introduced reforms in the stock exchange, and a company can get an enlistment certificate in 29 days.
Farrukh Khan and Ahmed Chinoy said that this makes local companies become international brands and also improves their profile. Currently, there are 534 elite companies listed in the stock market and our local companies will also get the status of select companies by being listed. He said that the arrival of local companies leads to the development of the economy and increases market capitalization.
Recent Stories
Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital
Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards
World Radio Day observed
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad
Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization
Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC
Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown
More Stories From Business
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic51 seconds ago
-
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization28 minutes ago
-
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses1 hour ago
-
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about IPRs1 hour ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation2 hours ago
-
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Kanwal2 hours ago
-
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar2 hours ago
-
Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co-working spaces across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 161 points5 hours ago
-
European stock markets drop tracking data5 hours ago
-
First plenary meeting for cotton crop to be held on February 146 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar5 hours ago