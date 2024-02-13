Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized an awareness session on “Opportunities to Raise Funds & Capital for Prospective and Growing Companies” here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized an awareness session on “Opportunities to Raise Funds & Capital for Prospective and Growing Companies” here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.

Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Zaki Aijaz presided over the Awareness Session while CEO and MD Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Directors Ahmed Chinoy,Javed Qureshi and GM Raeda Latif also spoke.

Zaki Aijaz said that this awareness session aims to inform the trade bodies about the Pakistan Stock Exchange and encourage them to be listed. He said that through this awareness session, the issues of capital and liquidity are being highlighted.

He said there is a misconception that SMEs cannot be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said the companies should be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange as it will benefit them.

CEO & MD Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh Khan, Directors Ahmed Chinoy and Javed Qureshi said that psx has taken various initiatives and people are being informed about its benefits through a door-to-door campaign. He said they are providing awareness about listing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, investment, and other matters.

He said that this is the best forum for investors. Ahmed Chinoy said they have introduced reforms in the stock exchange, and a company can get an enlistment certificate in 29 days.

Farrukh Khan and Ahmed Chinoy said that this makes local companies become international brands and also improves their profile. Currently, there are 534 elite companies listed in the stock market and our local companies will also get the status of select companies by being listed. He said that the arrival of local companies leads to the development of the economy and increases market capitalization.