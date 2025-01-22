Open Menu

Awareness Session On Productivity Programs At SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

An awareness session on innovation-led productivity programmes and initiatives was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An awareness session on innovation-led productivity programmes and initiatives was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The session highlighted strategies for enhancing productivity and innovation in the business sector.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PITB and the SCCI to foster collaboration and support technological advancements for the Sialkot business community.

