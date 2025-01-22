Awareness Session On Productivity Programs At SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) An awareness session on innovation-led productivity programmes and initiatives was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
The session highlighted strategies for enhancing productivity and innovation in the business sector.
During the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PITB and the SCCI to foster collaboration and support technological advancements for the Sialkot business community.
