Awareness session on 'Strategic Export Control Division' held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :An awareness session on 'Strategic Export Control Division' was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday.

The session was attended by SCCI President Abdu Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Deputy Director Strategic Export Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aown Arshad Gillani, Assistant Director Strategic Export Control Division Mussawir Ali Mirza and the business community.

Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir said Sialkot made footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gears and boxing gloves were used in international games, including Olympics and the World Cup.

Most International Cricket Batsmen prefer bats manufactured in Sialkot.

"The inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instruments forms a history spanning over a century that has enabled us to manufacture premium quality surgical instruments which are exported over to over 140 countries around the world and are used by Medics, Surgeons, Beauticians and Dentists with complete trust," he said.

In leather products and textile sportswear, Sialkot enjoyed a competitive edge over other countries in quality and style, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Strategic Export Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Aown Arshad Gillani briefed the participants about the Pakistan's Export Control Policy, Pakistan's International Obligations, Strategic Export Control Act, Strategic Export Control Division, Export Control (Licensing and Enforcement) Rules, Control Lists, Policy Guidelines on Strategic Export Controls, Internal Compliance Programme Guidelines and Outreach and Capacity Building.