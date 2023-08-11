Open Menu

Awareness Session On 'Strategic Export Control Division' Held

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Awareness session on 'Strategic Export Control Division' held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :An awareness session on 'Strategic Export Control Division' was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday.

The session was attended by SCCI President Abdu Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Deputy Director Strategic Export Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aown Arshad Gillani, Assistant Director Strategic Export Control Division Mussawir Ali Mirza and the business community.

Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir said Sialkot made footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gears and boxing gloves were used in international games, including Olympics and the World Cup.

Most International Cricket Batsmen prefer bats manufactured in Sialkot.

"The inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instruments forms a history spanning over a century that has enabled us to manufacture premium quality surgical instruments which are exported over to over 140 countries around the world and are used by Medics, Surgeons, Beauticians and Dentists with complete trust," he said.

In leather products and textile sportswear, Sialkot enjoyed a competitive edge over other countries in quality and style, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Strategic Export Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Aown Arshad Gillani briefed the participants about the Pakistan's Export Control Policy, Pakistan's International Obligations, Strategic Export Control Act, Strategic Export Control Division, Export Control (Licensing and Enforcement) Rules, Control Lists, Policy Guidelines on Strategic Export Controls, Internal Compliance Programme Guidelines and Outreach and Capacity Building.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Century World Business Sialkot Chamber Olympics Commerce Textile Industry Boxing

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

37 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

47 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business