Awareness session on 'Workplace Harassment' held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) conducted an awareness session on 'Workplace Harassment' in collaboration with GIZ at Awan Sports Industries.

The session was focused on making the labor workforce aware of their rights, laws, methods of submitting criminal complaint and all the matters related to the workplace harassment.

Addressing the participants, Gender Trainer and Reintegration Advisor from GIZ Usama Faheem elaborated all these points in detail and conducted various activities.

President WCCIS Mariam Nouman, Uzma Zaka, Executive Committee Members, Omaima Alvi, Secretary General, Rehana Kausar, Director Awan Sports, Shaheena Awan, Director Awan Sports and the labor force of Awan sports attended the session.