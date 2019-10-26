Axle load implementation deferred for one year to facilitate traders' community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Upon the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the local traders, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has deferred axle load implementation on M-9 Motorway for one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Upon the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the local traders, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has deferred axle load implementation on M-9 Motorway for one year.

The decision was taken on the request of traders' community, PM Office media wing in a press release on Saturday said.