Axle Load Implementation Deferred For One Year To Facilitate Traders' Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Upon the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the local traders, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has deferred axle load implementation on M-9 Motorway for one year.
The decision was taken on the request of traders' community, PM Office media wing in a press release on Saturday said.