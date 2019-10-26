UrduPoint.com
Axle Load Implementation Deferred For One Year To Facilitate Traders' Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Axle load implementation deferred for one year to facilitate traders' community

Upon the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the local traders, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has deferred axle load implementation on M-9 Motorway for one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Upon the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the local traders, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has deferred axle load implementation on M-9 Motorway for one year.

The decision was taken on the request of traders' community, PM Office media wing in a press release on Saturday said.

