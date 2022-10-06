UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq Appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Ayaz Sadiq appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US bilateral ties

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the 'long-term' friendly and cordial relationship between the United States and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the 'long-term' friendly and cordial relationship between the United States and Pakistan.

"We consider the United States as our long-term partner. The Government of Pakistan is focused on openly boosting our relationship with the USA," said the Minister Economic Affairs.

The above mentioned statement by the minister was expressed when the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on the former, here, as matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, said a press release.

The minister expressed his gratitude for the flood relief assistance provided through the USAID.

The ambassador appreciated and stated that the cordial bilateral relationship between both the nations was important for the US administration.

"We are more focused on extending cooperation over areas including trade, investment, energy, education and economy.

Pakistan has huge potential which needs to be explored," the ambassador stated.

He further extended his deepest condolences over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He apprised the minister about the flood relief assistance provided by the USAID and shared the US administration's plan to extend its aid in strengthening Pakistan by building a climate resilient infrastructure for the host country.

Meanwhile, the minister apprised the ambassador that the government had taken relevant NGO stakeholders on board for the upcoming NGO Policy which was going to be tabled before the federal cabinet to officially ratify it.

He further highlighted the need to expedite some of the projects and suggested to hold a separate meeting for further deliberations, adding that he was actively looking after all the projects through the platform of National Coordination Committee (NCC) where every day progress of each project was presented to him.

