UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq Expresses Gratitude For China During Floods Catastrophe

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Ayaz Sadiq expresses gratitude for China during floods catastrophe

Federal Minster for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed gratitude for all the support that China has provided to Pakistan and still giving for rescue and relief during floods catastrophe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed gratitude for all the support that China has provided to Pakistan and still giving for rescue and relief during floods catastrophe.

He was talking to Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, who calls on him at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here.

Earlier, the Federal Minster warmly welcomed the Ambassador. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The minister appreciated the long-term cordial relationship that both countries share. "We share a special relationship with China, that we don't share with any other nation in the world", he expressed.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the brotherly relations between both nations.

He stated that the Government of China was actively participating in providing rescue and relief assistance to Pakistan. By 11th of Oct, all cargoes carrying flood related immediate relief items will be arriving in Karachi, he told. The Ambassador further assured that more assistance would be given in reconstruction and rehabilitation phase He expressed the need for a positive projection of the Chinese contribution on Pakistan's Media.

The minister acknowledged that and stated It is important for our general populace to know what China is doing for us and assured to ask Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide complete assistance in the said matter.

The meeting ended with the vote of thanks from both sides.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Flood China Vote Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating he ..

Pakistan seriously concerned over deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat lea ..

3 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad- ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad-un-Nabi

3 minutes ago
 PMSA seizes huge quantity of narcotics, arrests 12 ..

PMSA seizes huge quantity of narcotics, arrests 12 in separate operations

3 minutes ago
 39th Annual Naat competition concludes in Abbottab ..

39th Annual Naat competition concludes in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 CP&WB teams conduct anti-beggary operations

CP&WB teams conduct anti-beggary operations

3 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chains ..

US Diplomat to Discuss Semiconductor Supply Chains During Trip to Europe - State ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.