Ayaz Sadiq expresses gratitude for China during floods catastrophe

Federal Minster for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed gratitude for all the support that China has provided to Pakistan and still giving for rescue and relief during floods catastrophe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday expressed gratitude for all the support that China has provided to Pakistan and still giving for rescue and relief during floods catastrophe.

He was talking to Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, who calls on him at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here.

Earlier, the Federal Minster warmly welcomed the Ambassador. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The minister appreciated the long-term cordial relationship that both countries share. "We share a special relationship with China, that we don't share with any other nation in the world", he expressed.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the brotherly relations between both nations.

He stated that the Government of China was actively participating in providing rescue and relief assistance to Pakistan. By 11th of Oct, all cargoes carrying flood related immediate relief items will be arriving in Karachi, he told. The Ambassador further assured that more assistance would be given in reconstruction and rehabilitation phase He expressed the need for a positive projection of the Chinese contribution on Pakistan's Media.

The minister acknowledged that and stated It is important for our general populace to know what China is doing for us and assured to ask Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide complete assistance in the said matter.

The meeting ended with the vote of thanks from both sides.