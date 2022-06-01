UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq Hails EU Economic Support For Development In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday hailed the Europeon Union (EU) cooperation for economic development of Pakistan.

He was talking to Thomas Seiler, Charge d' Affairs a.i. of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan who called on him here at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The minister also appreciated the support of EU in providing economic assistance for the development projects in Rural Development, Natural Resource Management, Education, Human Resource Development and giving GSP+ status to Pakistan, said in a press release issued here.

Thomas acknowledged the economic potential of Pakistan and appreciated the commitment of the government of Pakistan for working in greater collaboration with the EU.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, importance of peace and security in Afghanistan, for stability in Pakistan during the meeting.

Minister appreciated the adaption of Multi Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2017 for Pakistan amounting 265 million Euros including development cooperation in areas of green Inclusive Growth, Human Capital, Governance and Support Measures.

The minister stressed that engagement on this matter was the need of the hour owing that the spillover was too dangerous for the overall development of the country.

He expressed the need to extend the areas of cooperation and assistance in new avenues especially in newly merged district of FATA to ensure equal participation in inclusive growth of Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq also proposed cooperation in sectors of Human Resource Development through initiatives in education and Skills Development along with strengthening SMEs.

He expressed his desire to the EU to initiate On-Budget projects with greater involvement of the Government of Pakistan.

The minister assured future collaboration and expressed gratitude to Thomas Seiler for taking out his precious time and visiting the Ministry to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the officials from the European Union and Senior officials of the Ministry.

