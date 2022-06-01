UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq Hails Role Of UN For Global Peace, Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Ayaz Sadiq hails role of UN for global peace, prosperity

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday hailed the role of United Nations for maintaining global peace and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday hailed the role of United Nations for maintaining global peace and prosperity.

He was talking to United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) Julien Harneis, who called on him at Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed whereas the minister appreciated the development work done by the UN agencies in Pakistan and highlighted the commitment of Pakistan to work in collaboration with the office of the UNRC and other UN agencies.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the role of the Resident Coordinator for developing the first ever UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF � 2023-27) for Pakistan in line with the government priorities.

UNRC Julien Harneis elaborated the UN Sustainable Development Framework 2023-2027 which was developed through dialogue with all provincial governments.

The draft document identified key challenges and priorities for the next five-year programme.

The minister informed that the government was also embarking upon dialogue and consultation process with parliamentarians, experts, civil society, academia, marginalized groups and political parties for security and development in key regions.

He wished for the support of UNRC in directing efforts towards Balochistan as it was critical to push forward the agenda of both security and development as well as to assist in areas including energy and water.

The UNRC stated that UN agencies were already engaged in Balochistan in the border areas.

Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted the need for assistance of UN in capacity building of the Parliamentarians. "Parliament needed support in legislative drafting and research. Moreover, he stated that UN can focus on engagement of younger members of parliament especially female parliamentarians who are very proactive." The solarization projects to save fuel and develop environmentally safe energy for government buildings was also discussed in the meeting.

The minister assured future collaboration and support and expressed gratitude to the UNRC for taking out his time and visiting the ministry to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the United Nations and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

