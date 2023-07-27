Open Menu

Ayaz Sadiq Hails WB, ADB Economic Support For Pakistan

Published July 27, 2023

Ayaz Sadiq hails WB, ADB economic support for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) support for Pakistan during the devastating floods of 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appreciated the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) support for Pakistan during the devastating floods of 2022.

The minister highlighted that WB and ADB cumulatively greatly helped Pakistan in dealing with the adverse impacts of the devastating floods of 2022, the balance of payment issues, and improving the implementation progress of the development portfolio, said a press release issued here.

"Due to joint and well-coordinated efforts of WB, ADB, and EAD, we were able to achieve disbursement of US$ 4.4 billion during FY2023. Together, we have set a remarkable precedent, setting the stage for even greater achievements in the future." said the Minister The Secretary expressed gratitude to the WB, ADB, and his highly motivated team for responding to Pakistan's development needs and ramping up support, especially during emergency situations.

This level of disbursement is attributed to the tireless efforts and rigorous follow-up by EAD and both the banks with all stakeholders to proactively address the bottlenecks.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted an Appreciation Ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of relevant EAD officers and the esteemed partners, the WB and ADB in achieving an exceptional level of disbursements during FY 2022-23.

Najy Benhassine, the Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan, and Yong Ye, the Country Director of ADB in Pakistan, delivered heartfelt appreciation remarks, acknowledging the relentless commitment of the team of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

They praised the unwavering dedication of the team of EAD and emphasized the harmonious partnership between the organizations and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of appreciation certificates by the Minister to the outstanding team members of the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

