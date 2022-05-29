Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique meet Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Kh. Salman Rafique here Sunday met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and steps being taken to provide relief to masses from price-hike came under discussion.

CM while expressing his views on this occasion deplored that the masses were being subjected to unendurable inflation during the quarter to four years tenure of Imran Niazi.

Hamza Shehbaz said that his government by reducing the prices of flour alleviated hardships of the masses.

He informed that a ten kg flour bag instead of being available at Rs.

650 is now available at Rs. 490, adding that the common man had been given relief of Rs.160 from a ten kg flour bag.

Hamza Shehbaz underscored that steps are also being taken to reduce the prices of sugar and ghee.

CM outlined that the masses outrightly rejected the anarchy march of Imran Niazi adding that Imran Niazi was begging for NRO in the audio-leak.

CM maintained that the audio-leak fully exposed the conspiracy of Imran Niazi.

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq commended the CM for providing real relief to the masses by reducing the price of flour and lauded his step to provide flour at a subsidized rate across the province.