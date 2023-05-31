UrduPoint.com

Ayaz, Sergei Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Ayaz, Sergei discuss matters of mutual interest

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik on Wednesday discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the commitments made during the sixth session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in January 2023 at Minsk, Belarus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik on Wednesday discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the commitments made during the sixth session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in January 2023 at Minsk, Belarus.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic Belarus Sergei Aleinik called on the minister, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was also attended by Andrei Metelitsa, the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Igor Bely, the DG for Asia, Africa and Latin America, and Ilya Kanapliou, the Trade Councillor at the Embassy of Belarus to Pakistan, Humair Karim, the acting secretary EAD, the additional secretary, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed the foreign minister of the Republic of Belarus and highlighted that both countries shared a cordial and friendly relationship and are committed to strengthening bilateral ties in future.

He appreciated the successful 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus JMC, which paved the way for further cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, science & technology, tourism, and investment in the industrial sector.

He further highlighted that Belarusian nationals can benefit from the Short-Term Training Program in Professional Training and Advancement Program (PTAP) under the three disciplines: banking, railways, and postal.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik showed keen interest on further enhancing bilateral ties and emphasized that trade between the two countries is far below the true potential and needs to be enhanced through G2G and B2B interaction, trade exhibitions and harmonization of banking procedures.

He further highlighted the expertise of Belarusian bio and medical technologies, geological exploration, mining technology, agricultural equipment, fertilizers, and information & communication technology from which Pakistan can benefit.

He also appreciated the Government of Pakistan's outlook towards the enhancement of trade and commerce as well as the development of agriculture.

Moreover, he highlighted the significance of the roadmap for trade facilitation between both countries to achieve sustainable development.

Sadiq apprised Aleinik that Pakistan has conducive policies for investment in food processing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture, textile, energy, construction, and tourism sectors.

He highlighted Pakistan's potential to export textile and agriculture products and medical and surgical equipment to Belarus while benefiting from Belarusian expertise for joint ventures in heavy machinery and plants.

He emphasized further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries utilizing the forum of the Pak-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission.

The Foreign Minister for Belarus extended a warm invitation to the Federal for Economic Affairs to visit Belarus. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from both sides.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Vote Agriculture Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit Minsk Belarus January Commerce Textile From Government Asia

Recent Stories

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes ..

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes If Food Prices Not Reduced

4 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assign ..

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Ghizer education department initiates sessions on ..

Ghizer education department initiates sessions on mental health

4 minutes ago
 Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement ..

Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Minister

4 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.