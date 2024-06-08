Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani for small industries visits LCCI

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday and held a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday and held a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar.

Executive Committee Member Raja Hassan Akhtar and other members were also present.

During his address, Kashif Anwar emphasised the importance of strengthening the relationship between the Lahore Chamber and the Azad Kashmir Chamber to promote business activities in the country.

He highlighted that all banks in Azad Kashmir are providing interest-free loans to small industries, which is a positive initiative where the Ministry of Small Industries plays a crucial role. Additionally, industrial areas are being established in Azad Kashmir through the efforts of this ministry. Moreover, a five-year tax holiday is being provided in Azad Kashmir, which will undoubtedly be a significant relief for existing and new industries.

Kashif Anwar mentioned that these efforts will greatly facilitate small and medium-sized industrialists.

Speaking about the LCCI's extensive work for women's empowerment including the establishment of the Women Empowerment Lounge and the Women Entrepreneur Counter, he mentioned that for the first time, the Lahore Chamber organized the Women's Recognition Ceremony. He emphasized that the chamber has worked for industry, economy, and tax compliance, which is essential for the national economy. The chamber has signed memorandums of understanding with educational institutions and hospitals to ease inflation for its members and staff.

He stressed the need to focus on water reservoirs and new dams to ensure affordable hydroelectricity and mitigate flood risks.

Furthermore, the chamber has done significant work for disabled individuals and breast cancer awareness and continues to provide ongoing awareness in these areas. Kashif Anwar suggested that a memorandum of understanding should be signed between the Lahore Chamber and the Azad Kashmir Chamber to benefit the people of both regions.

Minister for Small Industries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani, expressed her delight at learning that the Lahore Chamber has more than 1,000 female members and is a historic and premier chamber. She noted that 80 percent of the people in Azad Kashmir are educated, and 70 percent of the population is under 35 years old. Providing employment to this large youth population is a priority, which is achievable through skills and education.

She emphasized the need to gather experiences from across the country for the industrialization of Azad Kashmir, and the support of the Lahore Chamber is crucial in this regard.

Dr. Kausar highlighted the need to revive the textile sector to prevent the textile market from moving to Bangladesh and other countries and to increase exports. She proposed organizing a conference on this topic in collaboration with all chambers and inviting Punjab businesses to participate in exhibitions in Azad Kashmir and support the local population. She noted that electricity rates in Azad Kashmir are lower, presenting a golden opportunity for establishing industries there. She emphasized the potential in gemstones and tourism in Azad Kashmir, which need to be strengthened.