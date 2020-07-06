Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project to bring foreign investment of $1.5 bn: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) made another achievement by signing the project of Azad Pattan Hydel power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) made another achievement by signing the project of Azad Pattan Hydel power.

"CPEC makes another milestone achievement; Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel power Project today with China Gezhouba," Bajwa who is also head of CPEC Authority said in a tweet.

He said the country was moving towards cheaper and greener power as after completion of hydel power projects there would be no fuel import for electricity generation.

He said this project would be completed with an investment of $1.5 billion.

It may be mentioned here that the Azad Pattan Hydropower Project is a 700 MW hydroelectric power station on the Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District of Azad Kashmir.