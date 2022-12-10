UrduPoint.com

Azam Nazeer For Regulation Of Housing Sector To Curb Unplanned Growth Of Housing Societies

Published December 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has stressed the need for the proper regulation of the housing sector to curb the unplanned growth of housing societies.

He said that despite multiple laws, the unorganized growth of housing societies is on the rise, which is not a good trend and added that instead of helping in regulation, multiple laws are creating confusion.

He expressed these views during his visit to the 1st International Housing EXPO organized by the Ministry of Housing & Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also visited the stalls of the EXPO and appreciated the products and projects displayed at the occasion.    He emphasized that regulated activity in the housing sector is important to meet the growing housing needs of people. He said that the Federal Capital should be developed into a model city the future generations.

He assured of fully cooperating with ICCI in amending the building byelaws for commercial and industrial buildings to cater to the needs of current business requirements.

He lauded the initiative of the Ministry of Housing & Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organizing the 1st International Housing EXPO to bring all stakeholders to one platform.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the building byelaws of CDA were made many years ago and are not helping in the construction of commercial and industrial buildings as per need of the current times.

He urged the government to cooperate in amending and upgrading these bylaws to meet the needs of current businesses. He also invited the Federal Minister for Law & Justice to ICCI, which was accepted by Azad Nazeer Tarar.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works said that the agricultural land is being converted into housing societies, which should be a cause of concern.

He stressed that this trend should be discouraged and vertical constructions should be encouraged through policy measures for optimum use of land.

M. Madikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa, Senator Seeme Ezdi, Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Inspector General Police Islamabad, Hanif Abbasi former SAPM, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan CEO Centaurus Mall also visited the EXPO and lauded the efforts of Exhibitors for putting up high-quality products and high-profile projects.

