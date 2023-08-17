Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

A Spokesman of Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad said these flights will be operated to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) The national airlines of Azerbaijan will launch regular flights to Pakistan from 20th of next month.

Flights from Baku to Islamabad will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore – on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi – on Thursdays and Sundays.

The spokesman said these flights will help to promote tourism and transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.