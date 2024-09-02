Open Menu

Azerbaijan Ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan Discuss Issues Related To Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Monday met with Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation

The meeting exchanged views on the business forum being held this month in Baku, Azerbaijan  said a press release.

 

The meeting exchanged views on the business forum being held this month in Baku, Azerbaijan  said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan lauded organizing the business forum on September 16 to promote business activities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan after which more opportunities will flourish for both countries to invest in various sectors and promote joint projects.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan can invest in Food Security, IT, Health, Agriculture, Manpower and other sectors.

The minister said that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan all three together can play a significant role in the development in the region for which we have to implement the agenda of mutual investment and cooperation.

Abdul Aleem Khan indicated that the platform of Pakistan Business Forum will be a new opening for Pakistan and other countries in Central Asia which will have positive effects on development and prosperity.

In the meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, it was decided that Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan will visit Baku, Azerbaijan on September 16 where they will lead the Pakistani delegation at the Business Forum.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov welcomed Federal Minister of Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan's participation in the Business Forum and said that Azerbaijan can invest in LNG Gas, Urea, Electrical and other sectors for Pakistan for which the private sector of Azerbaijan will be taken on board for Pakistan.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured the Ambassador of his all possible support.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthen this relationship further which will ultimately benefit both the countries of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

