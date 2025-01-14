Azerbaijan Ambassador Stresses Need To Enhance Trade Ties Between Both Countries
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Mr. Kizar Faradov assures Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhary Shafay Hussain that Azerbaijan Trading House will fully cooperate to promote bilateral trade and strengthen people-to-people ties
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) Azerbaijan Ambassador Mr. Kizar Faradov said that this is an excellent time to enhance trade relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
The envoy emphasized transforming the friendly ties between the two countries into strong trade relations and fostering connections between the business communities of both sides. He assured that the Azerbaijan Trading House would fully cooperate to promote bilateral trade and strengthen people-to-people connections.
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Azerbaijan Trading House on Upper Mall and met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr.Khizar Farhadov.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The provincial minister highlighted investment opportunities in various sectors. Both sides agreed on practical steps to boost bilateral trade, appointing focal persons, exchanging trade delegations, and strengthening people-to-people contacts.
While speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said there is immense potential to increase trade cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
He emphasized the need for practical measures instead of MoUs to enhance trade. He further said that industrial estates of Punjab offer extensive investment opportunities and are equipped with world-class industrial infrastructure. The minister mentioned that industrial estates are being shifted to solar energy, which will reduce production costs. He also informed that business facilitation centers are providing one-window operations for local and foreign investors. Due to affordable labor in Punjab, Chinese and other foreign companies are increasingly investing in the province. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain invited Azerbaijani investors to benefit from the investment opportunities in Punjab and instructed to prepare a list of items that can be exported to Azerbaijan.
Punjab Investment board Director Dr. Imran Hashmi, CEO of Azerbaijan Trading House Irfan Shuja Butt, and members of the business community were also present at the meeting.
