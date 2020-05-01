UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:28 PM

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan has embarked upon implementing its quota of decrease in oil production in line with the agreement reached last month by the OPEC-non-OPEC alliance of producers, the Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Azerbaijan has embarked upon implementing its quota of decrease in oil production in line with the agreement reached last month by the OPEC-non-OPEC alliance of producers, the Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Friday.

On April 12, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers agreed to a collective reduction in output by 9.7 million barrels per day throughout May-June in a bid to stabilize the market.

"Effective today, Azerbaijan begins the process of reducing oil production as part of its OPEC+ commitments. Oil production reduction quotas have been proportionally distributed between [the state oil company] SOCAR and oil producers operating under production distribution agreements and similar oil contracts," Aliyeva said.

Under the OPEC+ deal, the signatories have committed to cutting production by 23 percent throughout May-June, then by 18 percent throughout July-December, and then by 14 percent thereafter until April 2022, with the baseline level set on October 2018. Russia, Saudi Arabia and Mexico got individual quotas.

Azerbaijan's quotas under the deal are 554,000 barrels per day, 587,000 barrels per day and 620,000 barrels per day in the first, second and third phases of implementation, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Alliance Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Mexico April October 2018 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over v ..

3 minutes ago

Rivers and reservoirs level report

3 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 16,000, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers Record 7,933 New COVID-19 Cases, ..

3 minutes ago

China Foundation for Peace, Development donates su ..

3 minutes ago

UK lender RBS says Q1 profit dives on virus impact ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.