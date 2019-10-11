UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Boosts Oil Production To 755,000Bpd In September - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Azerbaijan increased its oil production to 755,000 barrels per day in September, compared to 749,000 barrels per day in August, remaining committed to the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"Daily oil production made 755,000 barrels in September: 683,000 barrels of crude oil and 72,000 barrels of condensate," the Energy Ministry said.

