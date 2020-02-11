UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Decreases Oil Production To 769,000 Bpd In January - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Azerbaijan decreased its oil production to 769,000 barrels per day in January from December's 771,000 barrels per day, continuing to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC+ deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Azerbaijan decreased its oil production to 769,000 barrels per day in January from December's 771,000 barrels per day, continuing to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC+ deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The daily average oil production made 769,00 barrels in January: 678,000 barrels of crude oil and 91,000 barrels of condensate," the Energy Ministry said.

