Azerbaijan Decreases Oil Production to 769,000 Bpd in January - Energy Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Azerbaijan decreased its oil production to 769,000 barrels per day in January from December's 771,000 barrels per day, continuing to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC+ deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The daily average oil production made 769,00 barrels in January: 678,000 barrels of crude oil and 91,000 barrels of condensate," the Energy Ministry said.